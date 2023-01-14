A POPULAR York restaurant has been put up for sale.

In a statement on Facebook, the owners of Source on Castlegate say: “As a family we have decided to put the restaurant up for sale.

“It’s a deeply emotional decision and something that hasn’t come lightly.

“With the commitment that the restaurant brings we simply can’t keep a healthy family balance and something needs to give.”

But the Vegan restaurant, which is run by Adam Lyons and his wife Katie, stresses that it is NOT closing down and there is no closing date.

“Source is for sale and we plan and will work for it to remain part of the York food scene,” the statement says.

Source specialises in Vegan brunches, lunches and evening meals – dishes such as ‘no smoked salmon and scrambled tofu’, chickpea omelette, superfiood salads and tasty vegan burgers with all the trimmings.

Its evening menu includes vegetable gyoza and vegan Kashmiri curry.

Recent reviews on Tripadvisor have included: “Delicious food, freshly cooked with fresh ingredients. Friendly staff and great atmosphere. We started with the vegetable gyozas and faux gras - amazing! - and our mains were banana blossom vish and chips and mushroom shwarma - both so filling and tasty.”

Another reviewer who visited three times in two days last month, said: “Absolutely superb vegan food, creatively designed by chefs that clearly understand plant based eating. We ate there three times during our two nights stay as it took the guesswork out in other restaurants and the food was simply delicious.”

In their statement on Facebook, the restaurant’s owners say: “We have had huge success in our time and have worked with the most amazing team of people.

“Source has always been about the people that work here and we are immensely proud of what we have achieved.

“We haven’t been able to give the restaurant the attention that it requires recently and that has been frustrating for us and now believe that the time has come.”