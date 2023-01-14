A MOTORBIKE was deliberately set on fire in Tang Hall last night.

Firefighters were called out to Alcuin Avenue just before midnight following reports of a fire near a tennis court.

"On arrival, they found a motorcycle well alight," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

"It was extinguished using knapsack sprayer and buckets.

"The cause of the fire was believed to be deliberate and the police were requested."