WEATHER forecasters have changed their minds onm whether it is going to snow in York next week.

BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, has been forecasting that snow showers, some of them heavy, would hit York on Monday night and on Tuesday.

But now the experts are expecting it to remain dry, although it will certainly be cold, with temperatures not expected to rise above 2C all day on Monday and falling to -4C on Monday night.

However, snow showers are still expected on Monday morning on the North York Moors, in communities such as Goathland.