A dog went foraging for a stick to carry on a walk and came back with a SEX TOY which she then refused to put down.

Manuel Barcia, 50, was shocked when his Golden Retriever, Ahsoka, brought back the vibrator.

The 15-month-old pup was on her walk yesterday in Horsforth, when she went to collect a stick to bring back to Manuel.

But, instead of a branch, she brought back a penis-shaped sex toy.

Manuel said he burst into fits of laughter before realising he would have to somehow get it out of Ahsoka's mouth.

Manuel, a university professor, from Leeds, said: "She's always carrying a stick, or something similar. Being a retriever she always brings sticks back, or rocks.

"She went off and found it in the long grass. When she came back, I couldn't believe it.

"I was laughing for a solid five minutes before I pulled myself together to go and get it off her somehow.

"I thought I would have to take it out her mouth, which I wasn't very keen on.

"I got the treats out and convinced her to put it down so I didn't have to pick it up. Then I hooked her on her lead and we quickly left.

"I guess it's still there in the grass somewhere.

"She wasn't too happy I made her leave it behind. She didn't want to let it go.

"I don't take myself too seriously, I just found it hilarious. I think I put my back out laughing.