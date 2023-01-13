A dog went foraging for a stick to carry on a walk and came back with a SEX TOY which she then refused to put down.
Manuel Barcia, 50, was shocked when his Golden Retriever, Ahsoka, brought back the vibrator.
The 15-month-old pup was on her walk yesterday in Horsforth, when she went to collect a stick to bring back to Manuel.
But, instead of a branch, she brought back a penis-shaped sex toy.
Manuel said he burst into fits of laughter before realising he would have to somehow get it out of Ahsoka's mouth.
Manuel, a university professor, from Leeds, said: "She's always carrying a stick, or something similar. Being a retriever she always brings sticks back, or rocks.
"She went off and found it in the long grass. When she came back, I couldn't believe it.
"I was laughing for a solid five minutes before I pulled myself together to go and get it off her somehow.
"I thought I would have to take it out her mouth, which I wasn't very keen on.
"I got the treats out and convinced her to put it down so I didn't have to pick it up. Then I hooked her on her lead and we quickly left.
"I guess it's still there in the grass somewhere.
"She wasn't too happy I made her leave it behind. She didn't want to let it go.
"I don't take myself too seriously, I just found it hilarious. I think I put my back out laughing.
