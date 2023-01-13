COUNCIL staff have taken steps to protect residents from flooding after warning that the River Ouse may peak tomorrow at up to 4.3 metres above normal summer levels.

A temporary bridge has been built in Skeldergate today to ensure residents in the City Mills flats are not marooned if the street is flooded.

Sandbag barriers are also being constructed at Tower Gardens and Tower Street, together with a pump to clear water, while flood boards have been installed at Peckitt Street.

Flood pumps and defences will also be deployed for the Fordlands Road and A19 area in Fulford, and Rowntree Park will also remain closed due to high river levels.

Cllr Paula Widdowson, executive member for climate change, said frontline teams had been deployed in line with the city's flood plan.

"Whilst the river is high, we aren’t expecting at this stage to see river levels as high as we saw last year," she said.

"We’re immediately putting in place the local and citywide flood defences ahead of time, and any resident or business at risk of flooding should also put their own flood plans in place.

"We'll provide sandbags to communities at immediate risk of flooding – so you don't need to contact us.

“We’re also asking for you to please check on your neighbours and friends. York remains open for business but we ask that all residents take care to avoid flooded areas such as riverside paths and cycle ways."