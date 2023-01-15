A VILLAGE pub in the heart of the Yorkshire Wolds has gone on the market after closing following the retirement of its landlord.

The Cross Keys in Thixendale, which dates back at least to 1851, is popular with walkers, including those on the Wolds Way.

The CAMRA award winning business closed in the autumn when proprietors Steve and Mary retired after many years in charge.

It is now for sale for £329,950 freehold, including fixtures, fittings and goodwill.

National licensed property agent Guy Simmonds said the business included a bar area, three en-suite letting rooms and an attractive rear beer garden, and three-bedroom owners' accommodation.

It said it was a 'rare and exciting opportunity to acquire a thriving lifestyle and business in a truly idyllic setting.'

"The current owners purchased the business in 1986 and have enjoyed many happy and successful years’ operating this lifestyle business which is only being made available so that they can enjoy a well-earned retirement," it said.

"The business has secured excellent Trip Advisor ratings and has won numerous CAMRA awards.

"New owners can continue to operate the successful business model in place, although opportunity exists to increase turnover by extending opening hours, especially during the summer months."