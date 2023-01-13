YORK has seen one of the largest increase in demand for football's football in England.

Last year was the year of women's football in the UK, as Sarina Wiegman’s team of Lionesses won the Women's Euros 2022 to a record-breaking home crowd.

Then in December 2022, former England player Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle on ITV's 'I'm a Celebrity Get me out of here', Beth Mead wins Sports Personality of the Year, and four Lionesses were on the New Year's Honours List.

Following the rise in popularity of women's football last year, analysts at Footy Accumulators researched which English cities have had the highest increase in online searches for women’s football.

They found that York has seen the fourth largest increase of demand in women's football in England, at 120 per cent over the last year.

Of the top ten cities, six of them are located in the north, indicating a higher demand for women's football up north.

Making up the top three, Bradford had the highest increase of interest with searches increasing 143 per cent, followed by Newcastle at 129 per cent, and London at 128 per cent.