A North Yorkshire paedophile who used different social media to commit a “catalogue of sexual deviancy” has been jailed for six years.

Alan Lee encited boys and girls to engage in sexual behaviour with themselves, other children or adults, including giving instructions of how to drug and handcuff an adult woman and rape her, said Anne Richardson, prosecuting.

He had used several online identities including one where he posed as a woman using a profile picture of a real woman. He was caught after police received a tip-off that he was uploading indecent images of children to the internet, York Crown Court heard.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told Lee: “You fall to be sentenced for a whole catalogue of sexual deviancy.”

Children didn’t realise the seriousness of what Lee was encouraging them to do, said the judge, and when they supplied sexual pictures of themselves to him, didn’t realise until later that the images were out there on the internet and would come back to haunt them for the rest of their lives.

“That is why we are seeing such terrible mental issues with young people who are falling into this trap, incited by people like you. It wrecks lives,” he told Lee.

Lee, 56, of Fairburn near Selby, pleaded guilty to 24 sexual offences including inciting a child to commit a sexual act, attempted sexual communication with a child, attempted incitement of a child to commit a sexual act, distributing indecent images of children, possessing indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornography.

Lee was jailed for six years and put on the sex offenders’ register for life. He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order enabling police to monitor him and aimed at protecting children from him for 15 years.

Mrs Richardson said Lee had had sexual chats with more than 50 children on the anonymous messaging app Chitter over several months in 2021 and had also used KIK and WhatsApp social media apps.

He had sent children sexual images and had received sexual images from them.

One of the profiles that described herself as a child online appeared to live in America.

Police raided Lee's home in December 2021 and found evidence of his crimes, including indecent pictures and videos of children downloaded in 2018 on his internet devices.

Defence barrister Julian Goode said of Lee: “He is a man who has a wife and has much to give to society.”

In December 2022 he had started an online course with a paedophile rehabilitation agency as he recognised what he had done.

The defendant had had problems in his childhood that had impacted on his life and could explain his offending.

He also had health problems.