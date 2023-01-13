PLANS to reunite a former stately home building in East Yorkshire with the adjoining garden and visitor facilities have been scrapped.

The Stewarts Trust, which runs the very popular Burnby Hall Gardens and Museum in Pocklington have said that, following extensive work over the past three years, it is 'with great sadness', that they have decided not to proceed with a plan to take on responsibility for Burnby Hall under the offer of an asset transfer from the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The Gardens Trust first approached the council in 2017 to discuss possibilities of taking over Burnby Hall and developing it into a community and heritage centre alongside the famous gardens.

The council, which currently uses the hall building as social work offices, agreed to consider a community asset transfer arrangement, subject to it being proved to be financially sustainable.

But this afternoon, the trust has said that, following the engagement of a consultant, the creation of a business plan, and lengthy discussions, within the Trust and with the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, it has been decided not to proceed.

Chairman, Chris Clubley, said: “It was always a balance of ensuring that any new project including the hall would never be to the detriment of the existing Gardens and Museum which has been successfully run by the Stewarts Trust since 1964.

“We have explored all options, considered the cost implications to the Trust, and, most recently, have factored in the potential rising cost of utilities and servicing costs for the building, and have sadly reached the conclusion that to take on the hall as part of our estate would not be viable.”

Mr Clubley said that the decision will in no way affect the current operation of the Burnby Hall Gardens and Museum as a visitor attraction in Pocklington.

Responsibility for the hall building remains with the council who will ultimately decide its future, and the the trust says they wish Pocklington Town Council and their partners every success with their recently announced working party to explore the viability of retaining the building as a community asset for the town.

Pocklington Town Council has this week set up a small working group and would like to hear from any parties interested in exploring setting up a collaborative working group over the coming weeks regarding potential solutions for future safeguarding of the building.

If your group would like to register an interest please contact Pocklington Town Council email townclerk@pocklington.gov.uk