"WE can trade 365 days a year, flood or no flood". That's the message from the owner of a popular York riverside cafe-bar which is now on the market.

Jan Dyl has been running Dyls cafe-bar in the ancient motor house at Skeldergate Bridge since 2012 and has just put the business up for sale with a price tag of £250,000.

With a unique setting under Skeldergate Bridge and a terrace overlooking the Ouse, the site is prone to flooding - an issue that no longer worries Jan.

This is because following the devastating Boxing Day floods of 2015, Jan installed state-of-the art flood defences to ensure the business could stay watertight and remain trading during rising river levels.

Jan told The Press: "After the Boxing Day floods, we brought in experts from Dry Fix who managed to totally flood proof the whole building. Not a drop of water has got in since and we have stayed open through every single flood."

The four-storey cafe-bar has two entrances, one at the riverside and one higher up on Skeldergate Bridge. "This means all four rooms remain open and we just lose access to the terrace when it floods. "The terrace is also built to withstand flood - it can be washed down and sanitised within a few hours."

Jan said he would be sad to leave the business, but said it was time to try new ventures and would reveal details of these at a later date.

He said he was proud of his achievement over the past decade in turning the old motor house into a successful cafe-bar.

"It is a super successful cafe," he said. "Our turnover has gone up and up from around £170,000 when we first started to one year when the gross was almost £750,000. Obviously we have had lots of ups and downs in recent years with Covid etc, and with floods at the beginning, but it creates great profits and is a steady business.

"We can trade 365 days a year, come flood or no flood.

"A family or a couple would absolutely thrive in this business, it is a brilliant lifestyle business."

Jan said the bar was totally unique - and he would miss working there.

"There isn't a building like this in York - a cafe-bar over four floors, in an old motor house, with four completely different rooms with beautiful river views - and the best sunsets in York.

"It is a beautiful building, there is something magical about the place.

"I will be really sad to give it up and I'd like to make sure I pass it on to the right people so I can continue to come back in the years to come!"

Viewings are by appointment only through Fleurets North Office on 0113 234 0304 or north@fleurets.com.