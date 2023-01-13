A MAN was attacked in the street in York - and police officers have made an arrest.

The incident happened in Nunnery Lane in the city between 6.40pm and 7pm on Sunday January 8 - and involved an adult male being physically attacked in the street.

North Yorkshire Police officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular they are appealing for information on who was responsible for the attack, anybody who witnessed the incident, or the circumstances leading to up to it.

"One man has been arrested in connection with the assault and released on bail while enquiries continue," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number: 12230004430.