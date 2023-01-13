THE decision by the Haxby Group practice to close its Stockton-on-the Forest surgery is causing immense distress to many who live in the village, especially those of more advanced years or those with no access to a car.

Haxby Group blame the closure on a lack of reception staff.

In early December, the practice manager assured me that the closure was temporary and that it would reopen as soon as new staff were recruited. However, Prof Mike Holmes, CEO of Nimbuscare, declined to give an assurance that it would ever reopen,

The main alternative surgeries are at Huntington (three miles by car or around an hour on the bus) and Haxby (6.6 miles or around an hour on the bus). The alternative for those who can't drive or use the bus is an taxi ride that many can't afford.

Due to the urgency of changing the practice's mind, I and my fellow campaigner Paul Healey have started an online petition to reopen the surgery at digitallibdems.typeform.com/sotfsurgery

If anyone cannot access this, they can ring me or send an e-mail with their postcode and their consent and I can add their name for them.

We would be grateful for the support of as many people as possible.

Tony Fisher

Liberal Democrat member for Strensall ward

West End,

Strensall, York

Most of us would wish for Harry's worries

THERE’S many a difference between the requirements of a diva and the needs of the mere mortal, but I doubt there have been any better examples than the recent histrionics of Prince Harry.

I wonder how many of us, currently dealing with rampant inflation, spiralling heating bills and disintegrating public services, would wish for a world where our major discomforts revolved around a beard and a Benson's bed.

As a republican I can see the advantages of a powerless, unelected head of state (powerless that is unless proposed legislation directly affects their protected and pampered lifestyle) but perhaps a radical rethink on precisely how this person is selected is required.

My suggestion, every four years, a name is drawn at random from the electoral register and promoted to, dependant on sex, “King” or “Queen” for say three years.

Think of the advantages, they would be truly powerless, would probably behave, wouldn’t have a coterie of taxpayer-funded idlers hanging on their coat tails and would disappear, back to relative obscurity, once their three years had expired.

As my old red friend always said: “You got lucky with Lizzie, at one point we were only a couple of steps away from Queen Margaret or King Andrew”.

Richard D Bowen,

Farrar Street,

York

... LIKE the vast majority of the public who are sick and fed up with Prince Harry's moans, according to him the press is wrong also the Palace and his past associates. He is a grim reminder of the lady who went to her son's passing out parade in the army and passed the comment: "Everybody is out of step but our Harry".

T J Ryder,

Huntsmans Walk

Acomb, York

Remember NHS walk-in clinics

YOUR correspondent was right: Tony Blair did reduce GPs to a five days a week. But he forgot to add that to compensate we had the walk-in centres open all weekend. Can anyone remember what happened to them? Perhaps Cameron's Tories can enlighten us?

Brian Ledger,

Copmanthorpe,

York