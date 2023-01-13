A SLIMMING world group donated items to distribute at a York supermarket on behalf of York food bank.

Donna Simpson, Slimming World consultant for the Huntington and Stamford Bridge groups, and Cyndi Walton, Monkscross Asda's Charity Champion Organiser, distributed food and toiletries gifted from the Slimming World group members for York Food Bank at the Asda store.

Donna filled three trolleys of donations from her group members.

She said: "York Slimming World consultants and our members enjoy getting involved in raising money and participating in local community activities every year.

"Every Christmas we donate any excess foods and toiletries to our local food bank.

"Slimming World isn’t just an organisation to help people lose weight. We are part of the wider community, we love supporting people and families to stay healthy and budget.

"It’s really important to do things just like this as this is our chance to give something back."

Over 90 per cent of the food distributed by food banks is donated by the public, according to York Slimming World.

Cyndi said: "Our Collection point in our Asda foyer collects three huge trolleys of donations each week which is just fabulous contributions."

York residents may be eligible to receive 12 weeks of free membership to your local Slimming World group.

To register, call Slimming World on: 01773 546144