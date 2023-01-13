AN overturned lorry is causing problems on a major road through North Yorkshire.

The A1(M) southbound entry slip road is closed with long delays and queueing traffic for eight miles due to an overturned lorry and recovery work at junction 48, the A6055 for Boroughbridge.

There are currently tailbacks until after junction 49 for Thirsk and Dishforth.

Travel time is around 30 minutes and lanes one and two of three are closed on the main carriageway.

More to follow.