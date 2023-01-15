MORE than half of patients waited over four hours to be dealt with at York and Scarborough Hospital's emergency departments in December - and more than 1,000 patients waited over 12 hours.

NHS guidance states that 95 per cent of patients attending accident and emergency departments should be admitted to hospital, transferred elsewhere or discharged within four hours.

But York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust fell well behind that target in December, when just 44 per cent of the 9,639 attendances at type 1 emergency departments were dealt with within four hours, according to figures from NHS England.

Type 1 departments are those which provide major emergency services – with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – and account for the majority of attendances nationally.

Including the 9,593 attendances at other accident and emergency departments, such as minor A&Es and those with single specialties, 69 per cent of A&E patients were seen by the York trust within the target time in December.

A senior York councillor said 1,234 patients waited over 12 hours at the emergency departments and 1,916 waited more than four hours, according to the data.

Cllr Carol Runciman, LibDem executive member for health, claimed the Government had failed to tackle the crisis in the NHS and it was putting people’s lives at risk.

"Far too many people in both York and Scarborough are having to wait far too long to get the treatment they need," she said. "In many cases, this is literally a matter of life or death."

She said money must be released without delay to help discharge patients from hospitals, and launch a campaign to recruit the extra paramedics and ambulance staff which were needed.

The trust said on January 3 that its emergency services were experiencing the worst pressures in their history after being hit by a devastating combination of Covid cases, flu cases, staff absence and bed blocking, and many patients were ending up waiting for a 'long time' before being admitted to a ward.

The trust said earlier this week that it was in an improved position compared to last week but its emergency departments remained under pressure.

The King’s Fund health think tank said there was “no shying away from the reality that the NHS is deep in crisis”, after A&E performance dropped to the worst on record across England at the end of 2022.

Fund chief analyst Siva Anandaciva said: “Since modern records began, A&E performance is the worst it has ever been and not a single NHS trust in the country is managing to meet the national target to be seen within four hours."

NHS medical director Stephen Powis said staff were continuing to work hard in the face of "extreme pressures."

A Government spokesperson said it had provided an extra £500 million to speed up hospital discharge and free up beds and the NHS was creating the equivalent of at least 7,000 more beds to help reduce A&E waits.