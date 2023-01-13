A FAMILY from Scarborough are urging the public to help save their dog, who needs a lifesaving operation.

Claire and Steve Attley’s eight-month-old Newfypoo puppy, George, was born with short ulna syndrome – a deformity affecting the growth plates which has caused his legs to cross.

Steve said the Newfoundland and Poodle crossbreed needs specialist surgery by an orthopaedic dog surgeon in Leeds, which costs £17,500 – and are now fundraising to cover the costs.

The surgery is to be delivered by Frank Pet Surgeon in Leeds, and has been done on one other dog so far who is now living a healthy life.

George needs specialist surgery by an orthopaedic dog surgeon in Leeds, which costs £17,500

So far, Steve said the family has raised £12,500 with the help of a GoFundMe fundraiser, and have £5,000 to go until reaching the target.

Claire and Steve have put up posters in Scarborough for George

They have raised further funds from collections at the guest house, which they own in Scarborough.

The pair have also put up posters in Scarborough, and handed out cards to dog walkers in the town.

Claire and Steve have handed out cards for George

Members of the community have got involved too - with support for George coming from a sponsored swim and skydive.

Steve said George’s condition is genetic, which means insurance will not cover the operation cost.

He went on to say that George has two brothers, with the same problem – and one had to be put to sleep.

The other is not as bad as George but will need an operation in the future.

“We have regularly given to charity and never thought we would need it ourselves,” he said.

George, was born with short ulna syndrome – a deformity affecting the growth plates which has caused his legs to cross

George has to wait until his growth plates are fully formed before the surgery is possible - meaning there is a six-to-eight-week window at the end of this month (January) or in February to carry out the procedure before his growth plates close.

If this is not possible, he will have to be put to sleep.

“George is such a happy puppy, and we love him so much,” said Steve.

George with Claire and Steve's son Oliver

“He didn’t ask to be born deformed and can be fixed, and can live a long and healthy life with this operation.”

Currently, Steve said George relies on medication to live without pain and is able to walk.

He said they live 100 metres from the beach in Scarborough and take George for walks there two to three times each week.

“He runs around in his own unique way for 20 minutes,” Steve added.

"He runs around in his own unique way for 20 minutes.

After the operation, Steve and Claire have been told that George may still walk differently, but he will be free to “live a happy life.”

You can donate towards the surgery to help save George, via the GoFundMe Page, ‘George’s Operation.’

Steve added that any additional funds raised will go to help support other dogs.