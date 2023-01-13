WORK is due to start later this month to make major improvements to a York high street.

City of York council has plans to make improvements to York's secondary shopping areas that have been progressing in the last few years to support economic growth.

Acomb's Front Street has a lower than national average proportion of empty units, with occupancy rates increasing significantly in the last three years.

The high street has now been allocated £395,000 through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund which will address issues highlighted by local residents and businesses.

The scheme is due to start from January 23 and will finish by May 21, weather permitting.

In 2021, the council asked for the community’s views on how to keep Front Street at the heart Acomb’s economy and community.

Over 1,200 people responded and their views were considered in the final proposals.

Businesses and residents are invited to a drop in event on Tuesday, January 17, from 11am to 4pm, at the Gateway Centre in Front Street to provide an opportunity for the local community to continue to be involved in the project.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, Executive Member for Finance and Major Projects, said: "There has never been a more important time to focus on the future of our shopping areas so we’re really pleased to be starting this project.

"The last few years have presented huge challenges for many businesses and residents. It has accelerated many of the changes to the high street we knew were coming, like an increase in online shopping.

"But this has also seen many people reconnect with their communities and support the independent, local shops which are the backbone of our local economy.

"We want to combine that community spirit with the huge potential of Front Street to respond to resident concerns and improve the area to offer a welcoming place where local people can live, work and relax."

The first phase of the scheme will include repaving footways, including three new sets of tactile crossings and improving disabled access, replacing old and worn signage and upgrading benches.

Access to businesses and residences will be maintained throughout, and on site staff will be on hand to advise all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists, about any access restrictions.

The work will be carried out from 8am to 4pm on weekdays and no works will be undertaken in the carriageway before 10.30am to allow for delivery access.

To find out more about the works visit: york.gov.uk/AcombFrontStreet