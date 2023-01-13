Gamers from the York area are celebrating a year of Geek Retreat.

The gaming café/store opened last January in the former STA Travel at Low Ousegate.

The growing national franchise is run locally by Essex-born Ben Allen, who came to York in 2008 to study and stayed ever since.

The 32-year-old also spent seven years as a bus driver, until planning the Geek Retreat operation for the city, an opening delayed two years due to lockdowns.

This weekend the popular venue starts a week of celebrations with cake and mocktails, a special quiz next Saturday and a birthday bash next Sunday. During the week cosplay, dressing up in costume, will be thoroughly encouraged.

Ben, who is helped by his Dad Rob Allen, says the activities aim to award and recognised the “wonderful community” Geek Retreat has created in York.

Ben is also helped by his partner Colleen Thompson, who he met through her work at Geek Retreat. He has also taken on an assistant manager and other staff are also being recruited.

Within the greater Geek Retreat community are several subsets of communities around different games, with special nights for some.

Mondays sees 13 playing Pokemon, over 20 play Dungeons & Dragons on Tuesdays and another night, and over 20 also enjoying the Yu-Gi-Oh card game on Thursdays.

Ben said: “Our communities are what makes us different from other cafés and shops. We indeed do get passing trade from people just wanting some food or drink, or popping in to buy a game or booster packs, but our real strength comes from our communities. We are only as strong as the community we cater for, and this past year they have been strong. “

The past year has seen work with charities, including York Pride, as it was close to the hearts of staff and the communities. Wristbands were sold, with wearers receiving a discount, and staff gave out water bottles to the passing parade.

The YU-Gi-Oh community also collected 60 cans for a local food bank, and the venue provides a safe space for meetings and activities to a group that support vulnerable people. More such support is planned in the coming year.

Ben admits to a year of ups and downs but says the Geek Retreat community brings “much fun, excitement and escape from the world.”

He said: “I think ultimately the perfectionist (and businessman) in me always wants to do better, but in the grand scheme of things we have done well and have a lot to celebrate.”

Looking ahead, Ben plans to grow the existing communities and start new ones for games and activities not currently catered for like knitting and crochet.

He added: “While our business is small, we believe that through cooperation we all can make a bigger difference.”