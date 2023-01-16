A YORK cafe has been told that urgent improvements are required after receiving a zero star rating in a food hygiene inspection.

Lucky Days, at 1 Church Street, was awarded the food hygiene rating following a City of York Council inspection on December 1.

The Press has made several attempts to contact Lucky Days and will publish its response as soon as we have it.

Lucky Days is part of a local chain, with the other two York branches, at 38 Parliament Street and 77 Low Petergate, plus a branch in Leeds, all having five star food hygiene ratings. Lucky Days, Church Street, receives zero star food hygiene rating (Image: Newsquest)

The report into Lucky Days in Church Street said that at the time of the inspection, "major improvement" was needed in the hygienic food handling category.

The inspection also found that "major improvement" was needed with the management of food safety.

The report added that "improvement was necessary" with the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.

The Press has requested a full copy of the food hygiene inspection report and will publish more details when we have them.

A spokesperson for the City of York Council has previously told The Press that the impact of Brexit and Covid-19 may have resulted in a fall in food hygiene standards at some businesses in the city.