FOUR people have been arrested after class A drugs were seized during a major investigation into a drug supply in York.
The investigation into the supply of illegal drugs in the city involved specialist teams of North Yorkshire Police officers executing a series of warrants at addresses in Clifton and Clifton Moor yesterday morning (January 12).
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "As a result of the warrants, officers seized a significant quantity of suspected heroin and cocaine, as well as a large amount of cash and high-value clothing and jewellery suspected to be the proceeds of crime.
"At one address, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a class A drug and money laundering offences.
"At another, a man and a woman in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences."
Those that were arrested have been released under investigation while extensive forensic and other police enquiries continue.
If you are concerned about drug-related crime in your area, please call the police on 101, or 999 if it's an emergency.
"Information from local people is a crucial part of the fight against the supply of illegal drugs in our communities," the police spokesperson added.
