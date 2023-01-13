POLICE in York are trying to trace a van driver who stopped at the scene of a crash.

North Yorkshire Police want to speak to the driver of a white Ford Transit van who stopped and helped at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist on December 10 last year.

READ MORE: Popular York cafe bar goes on the market as it's hit by flooding

A police spokesman said: "First of all, we must stress, you are not in any trouble, far from it.

"You stopped and helped a cyclist on Hull Road in York, near to the Beeswing Ale House at around 5pm."

READ MORE: New 72-bed care home planned for York suburb

"It is believed a cyclist was travelling away from the city centre when he approached a parked car. When passing the stationary vehicle, another car, travelling in the same direction, has also attempted to overtake the cyclist.

"This has resulted in the car colliding with the cyclist, resulting in minor injuries and damage to their bike.

"The vehicle involved is believed to be a white car but it left the scene before checking on the cyclist or exchanging details.

"Several enquiries into the collision have taken place since the event which have resulted in this appeal.

"If you are the person who stopped and helped, please call us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone else travelling along this road around the time of the incident or who witnessed the collision or the events surrounding is also urged to contact police with information.

Or if you were the driver of the car involved, please come forward and speak with officers.

The spokesman went on: "Did someone you know or live with come home with damage to their vehicle around this time, which could be connected? The damage may have only been minor but it could still connect to this incident.

"If you can provide information, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101."

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where information can be provided anonymously.

Please quote reference 12220218561 when providing information.