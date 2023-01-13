POLICE are appealing for information after a bus stop was smashed in a town near Scarborough.

The criminal damage was caused to a bus stop in the Westway area of Eastfield, near the junction of Holme Hill, yesterday evening (January 12).

An image released by North Yorkshire Police shows the bus stop smashed, with glass lying on the pavement.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The Eastfield Neighbourhood and Response teams have been busy these last few weeks tackling a spike in criminal damage incidences on the estate and need your help in identifying those responsible.”

Now, police are appealing to members of the public to get in contact if they have any information relating to the damage.

Anyone with information should call 101 or get in touch with the force via North Yorkshire Police’s website.

When passing information, provide incident number: 12230007115.