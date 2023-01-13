A PRISONER was taken on a 90-mile trip to York Crown Court and back without having his day in court.

Ethan Bodally, 24, shouldn’t have been in the courthouse at all as court and prison staff had arranged for him to attend via a video link from Hull Prison.

But prisoner transport firm GEOAmey picked him up from the prison where he was on remand, took the Harrogate defendant to the court's cell where they quickly put him back on the prison van and removed him from the building without court staff being aware.

When the time came to hear the case, the court didn’t know where the defendant was. The case was eventually heard late, after the prisoner arrived back in Hull Prison, with him using a video link from prison to the court.

A GEOAmey spokesman said: "We can confirm that the prisoner in question was transported from HMP Hull to York Crown Court at the request of the prison.

“Whilst he was on route the GEOAmey court custody manager identified he should not have been taken to the court in person and arranged for the prisoner to be returned to HMP Hull in time for his video hearing."

The Ministry of Justice, which runs the prison service, did not comment.

Arrangements to move prisoners between courts and prisons are subject to a series of checks before they are carried out to prevent mistakes like this.