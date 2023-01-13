THE River Ouse has risen further in York overnight and is now almost 3.8 metres above normal summer levels.

The St George's Field car park, situated next to the river, is now deep under floodwaters, but fortunately without any cars being stranded in the water, as happened during flooding last February.

Terry Avenue, just across the river, is also now impassable because of flooding.

An Environment Agency computer model is predicting that the river will rise again tonight and tomorrow morning, peaking at 4.21 metres above normal at 10.45am tomorrow.