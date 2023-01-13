A YORK firm has launched a 'bra bank' to collects bras to donate to a charity for people with breast cancer.

Leia Lingerie in the city started a bra bank at its Spurriergate shop to collect bras for Against Breast Cancer, a charity who recycle bras preventing them going into landfill and giving them a new lease of life in developing countries.

Allie, from Against Breast Cancer, said: "Since Leia and their customers started bra recycling for Against Breast Cancer, they have donated 12 boxes of bras to the charity.

"This has generated a fantastic 99kg towards our vital research into secondary spread breast cancer. Without our fantastic bra bank holders, supporters and their customers our research would not be possible.

"So, thank you from the recycling team and all at Against Breast Cancer."

Members of the public in the York area can continue to donate their unwanted bras to Leia Lingerie and Against Breast Cancer.

Cyn, Leia York’s manager, said: "I am planning to do all I can to do even better in 2023 to help this fabulous charity. Many thanks to everyone who contributed."

Leia Lingerie opened in York in 2006 and provides advice and fitting on lingerie and swimwear.