A once-threatened village pub near York is a success again.

The 17th Century Lord Nelson in Nether Poppleton has been praised by York area CAMRA and received plaudits from a city councillor.

CAMRA’S Karl Smith wrote in the latest Ouse Boozer the Freehouse has the “crucial ingredients” for a successful pub: “Great ambience, a friendly welcome and good beer.”

Though opposing a planned home to its rear, city councillor Anne Hook describes the pub as “thriving” by offering “high-quality meals”, which with themed events attract “many visitors.”

This contrasts with recent years, which saw a previous owner try to demolish the pub and build several homes on the site. This led villagers to campaign to save the pub, receiving Asset of Community Value status from City of York Council.

The pub gained a new owner in Chris Thomas and last May a new landlord in Poppleton-raised Tom Brown.

Tom runs the Lord Nelson with his parents Pete and Nicky Brown, who previously ran The White Horse in Upper Poppleton.

Tom said: “The important lessons they learnt from running a hugely successful pub have been passed on to me.”

Dad has helped with day-to-day landlord tasks and build the restaurant trade, mum with finances, brother Dan in choosing the beers and grandparents Sue and Keith help with the garden.

Tom said: “Working alongside my family is the most rewarding part of running The Lord Nelson.”

And by knowing the village and its drinkers so well, with many lifelong friends, Tom says this makes all the hard work worth it.

The traditional pub has a major focus on supporting the local community and local businesses, including Simon Baynes Fruit and Vegetables, York Gin and the Yorkshire Heart Vineyard & Brewery.

The pub also works very closely with Ainsty Ales, Harrogate Brewing Co and Timothy Taylors plus Masons Gin of Masham and Pinkhouse Distillery in Bishopthorpe. It also offers “a very unique” Yorkshire tapas menu.

Altogether, these have helped revive the pub, along with a good atmosphere, Tom says.

It means customers enter as strangers but leave as friends, creating “a nice supportive network of villagers all looking out for one another. “

Furthermore, the Nelson has recently renovated its interior, with raised floors and widened areas to make it more accessible. There is new furniture, a new décor and the cellar has been overhauled.

With changing menus, the pub is often booked-up, and the upgraded beer garden features a heated cabin and much outdoor seating.

The pub offers monthly live music, it staged its own Oktoberfest, and has a big Beer & Music Festival planned in July.

Tom added: “Thanks to everyone who’s supported us so far! We couldn’t have come this far without you all. The Nelson lives again and we’ve got so much more to come!”

*Do you know of a once-threatened pub with a similar success story to tell?

If so, please let us know by emailing darren.greenwood@newsquest.co.uk