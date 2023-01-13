TEN more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York trust.
A total of 572 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday (January 12) – up from 562 the week before.
These are among 18,205 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19 - and whose usual residence was in York.
A total of 178,133 deaths were recorded throughout England by Thursday – up from 177,037 last week.
