MORE than 100 properties in a North Yorkshire town have been left without any electricity supplies this evening.
Northern Poswergrid said the unplanned power cut in parts of Selby was caused by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment, and was affecting 120 premises.
It estimated supplies would be restored by 8.15pm.
Streets affected by the power cut include Portholme Road and Portholme Drive.
