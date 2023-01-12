MORE than 1,000 patients waited more than 12 hours to be seen at A & E in York and Scarborough during December, new figures have shown.

The LibDems in York said 1,234 patients waited over 12 hours at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's emergency departments, and 1,916 waited more than four hours.

Cllr Carol Runciman, LibDem executive member for health, claimed the Government had failed to tackle the crisis in the NHS and it was putting people’s lives at risk.

"Far too many people in both York and Scarborough are having to wait far too long to get the treatment they need," she said. "In many cases, this is literally a matter of life or death."

She said money must be released without delay to help discharge patients from hospitals, and launch a campaign to recruit the extra paramedics and ambulance staff which are needed.

The trust said on January 3 that its emergency services were experiencing the worst pressures in their history after being hit by a devastating combination of Covid cases, flu cases, staff absence and bed blocking, and many patients were ending up waiting for a 'long time' before being admitted to a ward. It said earlier this week that the pressures had eased slightly.

A Government spokesperson said it had provided an extra £500 million to speed up hospital discharge and free up beds and the NHS was creating the equivalent of at least 7,000 more beds to help reduce A&E waits and get ambulances back on the road.