A POPULAR York school is expanded its capacity.

Manor CE Academy, which is part of the Hope Sentamu Learning Trust (HSLT), said it has seen increasing demand for student places over the last few years and as a result, the team at HSLT and Manor worked closely with City of York Council on plans to accommodate the increase in secondary age students moving through the city by expading facilities at the Poppleton school.

They say the £1.1million project has provided a new classroom by adapting existing ancillary space and an expanded dining area by adding a roof and floor to the former outside ‘rotunda’ area. As an indoor space, the rotunda is already being used by Year 11 students during break and lunch times as a dedicated social space for their year group and by teachers as 'intervention areas'.

The £1.1 million project has provided a new classroom at Manor CE Academy in York (Image: Manor CE Academy)

Wetherby firm, The Together Group Construction Ltd were appointed as approved contractors for the project, alongside York-based design and project management specialists, Gate & Bar Ltd.

The official opening took place on Monday (January 9). when speakers included Hope CEO Helen Winn, who welcomed guests, Liz Mastin, Interim Principal at Manor CE Academy, and Martin Kelly OBE, Corporate Director of Children Services and Education at City of York Council, who declared the new facilities open with a traditional ribbon cutting.

Manor CE Academy students with invited guests (Image: Manor CE Academy)

Ms Mastin, said: “This has been an extensive but much-needed project within the heart of the school. A project of this size is always challenging, but even more so when the school is fully operational, but thankfully we had a fantastic project team who all worked together brilliantly. I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved in making this project such a success. It’s wonderful to see our students enjoying the space and moving through the building in a calmer, safer fashion.”

Mr Kelly said: “This project has been a true showcase of collaboration in action with all partners working together to create a stunning space. The end result is one of the most creative projects I have seen in a school and I look forward to hearing how the Manor team utilises the space as part of their delivery of excellent education.”