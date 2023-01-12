A MAJOR road in North Yorkshire is closed after a serious crash in the area - and emergency services are on the scene.

The A169 is closed at Goathland following a two-vehicle collision, which happened at around 12.30pm today (January 12).

It involved a brown Ford C-Max travelling towards Whitby and a white Citroen van travelling towards Pickering.

The two occupants of the Ford were cut from the vehicle and taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the van was uninjured.

Fire crews from Whitby, Goathland and Robin hoods Bay were on the scene.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A male and female trapped in one vehicle were extricated by the fire service using hydraulic cutting equipment.”

Police have confirmed that traffic continues to be disrupted following the crash.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "As of 4.30pm, traffic is being diverted through Goathland village. The A169 itself is likely to remain closed for some time."

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision - please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, for the attention of TS Mark Patterson or TC Richard Clarke, quoting incident number: NYP-12012023-0173.