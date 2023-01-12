THE notice at Huntington Cemetery, although seemingly cruel and insensitive to those with loved ones buried there, is based on common sense, management costs and health and safety.

I have no connection to the cemetery whatsoever but have years of experience of churchyard management.

Presumably at Huntington (as elsewhere) the family owns only the headstone and plinth, not the burial plot.

The regulations are along the lines of other cemeteries and Church of England churchyards.

Most permit spring bulbs to be planted on graves but other plants, fencing and items on graves get in the way of mowing and strimming (contractors cost money). Glass and ceramic items, beautiful and meaningful though they are to the family, are easily dislodged and easily broken and then the fragments get into the grass as do decorative stone chippings.

If hit by a strimmer or mower they can fly into the air - and can cause injury.

An object catapulted by a strimmer hit me, it was very painful but fortunately missed my eye. Perhaps this letter sheds some light on the necessity for burial ground regulations.

Elizabeth Hardcastle,

Thief Lane,

York

---

More praise for York Hospital A&E department

I'D like to endorse D L Hunter's praise for his treatment in York Hospital A&E Department, although my wait lasted nine hours as opposed to his two.

However, it was New Year's Eve and the staff were treating huge numbers of patients.

Their calm, professional attitude and kindness were impressive and the doctor I eventually saw was really efficient and reassuring as were the staff who operated the CT scan on my head.

We should be very proud of York's A&E department.

Veronica Walmsley

Danebury Drive,

York

---

Identify yourselves online - stand up and be counted!

I THINK that if one believes something enough to write it publicly one should be willing to be identified with that belief.

It seems unfair to me that your correspondents are identified by name, whereas those who comment online, often rather rudely, do so anonymously.

Stand up and be counted for the free speech in which you obviously believe!

Frances Gillian Brock,

Flavian Grove,

York

---

