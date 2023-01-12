Police in York seized a white Toyota after a roadside stop.
Officers in Lawrence Street from North Yorkshire Police's city centre neighbourhood policing seized the vehicle as officers said the driver had no insurance.
A force spokesman added: "Another uninsured vehicle off the roads."
