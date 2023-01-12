A YOUNG farmers group from a Ryedale town have raised over £2,300 for the British heart Foundation.

The Helmsley Young Farmers raised £2,353 for the charity, which works to research cures and treatments for heart and circulatory diseases.

This amount consisted of funds raised from the group’s charity lamb sale at Wombleton in October, and an additional £165 from its local carol singing.

A spokesperson for Helmsley Young Farmers said the group decided to donate to the British Heart Foundation in memory of local farmer Peter Garbutt who died last year.

The group hosted an evening with the British Heart Foundation at Kirkbymoorside Golf Club on January 10 to show its appreciation for the public’s generosity.

On the night local farmers who had donated lambs to the lamb sale, and others who had made a donation, were invited by the group to show its appreciation.

A spokesperson for Helmsley Young Farmers said: “A massive thank you once again to everyone who donated to a very important charity close to our hearts.”