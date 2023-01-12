A SERVICE station in Ryedale has restocked an energy drink by two YouTubers – that has taken the internet by storm.

Middleton Service Station, near Pickering, has announced a restock of Prime energy drink.

The drink was launched by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul and has made headlines across the UK with fans flocking to supermarkets to get their hands on one of the products.

Absolute carnage in Aldi… people trying to get hold of prime #aldi #prime pic.twitter.com/FgQbxQCQ0X — Mark Hall 🔰 (@markbenhall) December 29, 2022

A spokesperson for Middleton Service Station, said the drink is on sale for £3.99 and limited to one per person.

Limited sales have been common across stores in the UK, due to the drinks popularity.

Speaking to the Gazette & Herald at 3.15pm the spokesperson said: “We have sold about two thirds of our stock.

“(The drink) went on sale at 11.30am.”

They said they expected stock to go fast during the day’s school rush.

Speaking on Facebook, they added: “It's sure to get snapped up quickly, so get your skates on!”