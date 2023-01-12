YORK KNIGHTS head coach Andrew Henderson admitted that he is “happy” with where his squad is at ahead of their first pre-season friendly against League 1 side Doncaster RLFC on Sunday (January 15, 3pm).

Henderson, who signed a five-year deal with the club following his departure from 2022 League 1 champions Keighley Cougars in October, will be hoping to give supporters a first taste of his revamped playing style in South Yorkshire, in what will be his first match in charge, and the Knights first since their off-season rebrand.

The impact of injuries and the Rugby League World Cup has meant that Henderson has been without a large number of his contingency during the off-season, but he has been pleased with what he has seen from his squad so far, saying:

“(Training) has been very productive.

“The players that we’ve had on the training field have really given a good account of themselves.

“Personally, I’m quite happy with where we’re at in terms of what we’ve delivered.

“I’ve seen a lot of growth and development in that six weeks leading to Christmas and this first week when we’ve come back in after Christmas.”

Pauli Pauli, Brad Ward and Jamie Ellis are all expected to miss out through injury, with new signings Jesse Dee and Ukuma Tai’ai also sidelined.

However, Henderson will still have 20 players available for selection for Sunday’s trip to the Eco-Power Stadium, with Ronan Michael, Conor Fitzsimmons, Jon Luke Kirby, and Ben Barnard all in contention to make their York debuts.

“We have a squad of 20 players available,” Henderson explained. “One of those guys will be a trialist as well.

“That’s all we’ve for fit and available at this time, so that’s what we’ll be arriving with on Sunday.

“As a new coach coming in, obviously you’d love to have had every single player fit, but it is what it is and we’ve navigated our way through that.

“We had a number of guys that took injuries from last season, but they’re managing well with their training and rehab programmes.

“Everybody is progressing well in regards to that, and we’ve had no setbacks on any of the guys that have been post-op or dealing with current issues.”

The Dons, who only missed out on promotion to the Championship following a 16-10 defeat to Swinton Lions in the promotion play-off final last season, will provide a good run out for Henderson’s new-look side.

“Doncaster are a good side,” Henderson warned. “They play a good brand of rugby and they’ll challenge us.

“They’ve got high aspirations to be in the Championship, so I think for where we’re currently at, I thought this would be a nice hit out for us.

“I thought a top-end League 1 side would be a nice way to ease us in, and then obviously we play one of the big dogs next week to see where we’re really at ahead of round one.

“We know we’re not going to be the finished product, but I think that if we can see a lot of that defensive resilience, that’ll be a good starting point for us.”