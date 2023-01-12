THREE drivers have been caught out by the rising river levels in North Yorkshire - and an officer from the fire service has called on drivers to be more careful.
The cars have been stranded in the Cattal area of North Yorkshire after trying to drive through the flood water caused by the Nidd bursting its banks after the heavy rainfall in the region.
Group manager at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Bob Hoskins, shared his concerns on Twitter.
- READ MORE: The average York household is paying almost twice as much as last winter to fuel their home during the cost of living crisis.
He said: "Three cars are stuck in flood water at Cattal, who had followed each other into the water.
"Can I remind people the Fire Service DO NOT recover people’s cars.
"Whilst at the scene, three further cars drove past appliance and into the water."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel