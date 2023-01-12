THREE drivers have been caught out by the rising river levels in North Yorkshire - and an officer from the fire service has called on drivers to be more careful.

The cars have been stranded in the Cattal area of North Yorkshire after trying to drive through the flood water caused by the Nidd bursting its banks after the heavy rainfall in the region.

Group manager at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Bob Hoskins, shared his concerns on Twitter.

He said: "Three cars are stuck in flood water at Cattal, who had followed each other into the water.

"Can I remind people the Fire Service DO NOT recover people’s cars.

"Whilst at the scene, three further cars drove past appliance and into the water."