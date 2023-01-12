A FORMER nanny from York, who once cared for the children of a member of Blur, has launched a business catering for children at weddings.

Holly Allan, 31, who lives in Scarborough, has set up Bell of the Ball – offering tents to provide entertainment for children at weddings.

Holly Allan has set up Bell of the Ball (Image: Holly Allan)

Before this business, Holly, who grew up in York near Tadcaster Road, worked as a nanny in North Yorkshire and London – later setting up her own nanny agency.

While working as a nanny in London, she cared for the children of 1990s Britpop band Blur's guitarist Graham Coxon.

Holly once worked as a nanny for Blur’s Graham Coxon. Picture: David Harrison (Image: David Harrison)

Of Graham Coxon, Holly said: “(He is) a really nice guy.”

The guitarist and his band mates, frontman Damon Albarn, bassist Alex James and drummer Dave Rowntree, are to headline their first UK show since 2015 at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 8.

Blur. Picture: PA/Kevin Westenberg (Image: PA/Kevin Westenberg)

After moving back to North Yorkshire, Holly decided to use her experience as a nanny to start Bell of the Ball in a bid to provide entertainment for children at weddings.

“After attending a couple of weddings with my young son and experiencing the difficulties young families face at big events, I knew there was a gap in the market,” she said.

First launching in 2019, the businesses started off catering for weddings across North Yorkshire.

The pandemic, however, brought new challenges for the business, so Holly turned her attention to bell tents.

I knew there was a gap in the market (Image: Holly Allan)

She said: “The summer of 2020 (whilst pregnant with my second child) was spent pitching my bell tent in local gardens for people to party and holiday at home.”

Holly went on to say that during the pandemic many people had their weddings cancelled, and as a result gave birth before they were married.

Now, she explained that some people with rescheduled weddings have small children to cater for, which is where she can help.

Holly said that instead of having to find childcare arrangements for the day of weddings, children can enjoy the day too with the bell tents.

“(Those getting married) want to enjoy (the wedding) and don’t want to be running after kids,” she said.

The tents have been a big hit (Image: Holly Allan)

Following the pandemic, Holly said business has picked up with 10 weddings already booked this year.

So far, she has catered for weddings in York, Scarborough, Leeds, Bolton Abbey, and at Birdsall House, near Malton.

Since the business’ creation it has been well received, prompting good reviews from customers – who enjoy its unique offering.

Holly said she is keen to grow it further in the year to come (Image: Holly Allan)

For the future, Holly said she is keen to grow it further in the year to come.

More information about Bell of the Ball can be found on the business’ website or by emailing: holly@belloftheball.co.uk.