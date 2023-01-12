A MUCH-LOVED quirky York café, that's currently been hit by flooding, has gone on the market.

Dyls café bar - beneath Skeldergate Bridge by Tower Gardens - often feels the brunt of rising water levels and today (January 12) is no exception, with its riverside terrace currently submerged in the Ouse.

The Grade II listed building is on the market with Fleurets for offers in excess of £250,000.

A spokesman for the property firm said: "The current tenant took a lease on the property in 2012 and have slowly developed the concept over the last ten years.

"It is an all-day operation running from mornings through to 10pm in the evening and acts as café offering a brunch style menu with quality coffees, evolving into a bar on an evening.

"Due to the tenant stepping away to concentrate on other ventures, the leasehold of Dyl’s is now available to purchase."

The particulars describe the building as having 'quirky décor throughout as well as excellent outside spaces, with the patio style terrace enclosed by fencing and featuring picnic style benches and heating, as well as a small external service area which can also be used for takeaways'.

Andrew Spencer, Associate at Fleurets North said: “Dyl’s offers a new operator a strong business with good levels of turnover and profits. However, despite this our client does not feel that they are realising the full potential of the operation, particularly the evening trade. Therefore, the purchase of the leasehold presents a really great opportunity to optimise an already profitable business.”

Viewings are by appointment only through Fleurets North Office on 0113 234 0304 or north@fleurets.com.