RESIDENTS in a York riverside community have been able to relax this week as the River Ouse was hit by the worst flooding of the winter so far.

Clementhorpe used to be very vulnerable every time there was severe flooding, with residents in River Street having to be rescued by boat from their homes in November 2000 when the Ouse rose to record heights.

In recent winters, council staff used to turn up and build a make-shift wall of sandbags to try to protect properties every time the river was in flood.

But last summer, the Environment Agency completed a £7.7 million flood defence project and now it just has to close a flood gate at the junction of Clementhorpe with Terry Avenue to ensure residents are safe from the floodwaters.

More than 130 properties are defended by the scheme, which involved the construction of a 240-metre long semi-permeable underground barrier under Terry Avenue, up to 6 metres deep.

This was aimed at limiting the amount of flood water that can pass under the overground flood defences and flood low-lying areas behind the defences.

The Ouse appeared yesterday morning to have peaked at 3.66 metres above normal summer levels in York, but rose a little in the late morning to 3.69 by 1.45pm.

That was enough to flood parts of the St George's Field car park closest to the river, but all the cars which were parked there on Wednesday evening had been removed to safety by yesterday morning.

This was in contrast with the severe flooding of the car park last February, when the owners of four parked cars failed to remove their vehicles before they became partially submerged.

One of the cars, ruined by the floodwaters, remained in the car park for several months, long after the floodwaters had receded.

This week's floods follow heavy and persistent rainfall in the Dales catchment on Tuesday, which caused instant flash flooding of roads in areas such as Hawes.

The Environment Agency issued a fresh flood warning on Wednesday evening for the river in the centre of York.

This picture by Dylan Connell shows riverside pubs such as the Kings Arms surrounded by floodwaters yesterday

It said St George's Field carpark and Rowntree Park were both at risk of flooding, along with properties on Queen's Staith, South Esplanade, Friars Terrace and Tower Place.

It said: "Flooding is expected in this area. This means properties are at risk of flooding. Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions.

"Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have."

Properties affected by flooding included pubs on Kings Staith such as the Kings Arms and the Lowther, which rarely escape unscathed through a winter.

Dame Judi Dench Walk near Lendal Bridge was deep under floodwaters yesterday Picture: Dylan Connell