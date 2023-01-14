A WOMAN, who has lived in York for most of her life, will celebrate her 100th birthday tomorrow with a special party.

Elsie Stewart was born on January 15, 1923 - and lived in the same house in Burton Stone Lane from being 15-years-old up until 2021, when she had lived there for more than 83 years.

Elsie was married to her husband Bill up until his death in 2018 - and she now resides at the Ivy Lodge care home in Haxby.

Elsie and Bill had three children together - and she now has five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

One of her daughters, Diane Hopper, said: "We will be celebrating her 100th birthday with a special get together of family and friends at Huntington Community Centre."

She is well known in the area of the Water Lane Youth Club in York, where she worked in the tuck shop for more than 25 years.