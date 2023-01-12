A YORK MP is raising plans by a group of York schools to cut the wages of teaching assistants and other support staff with the Education Secretary.

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy is writing to Minister Gillian Keegan attacking South Bank Multi Academy Trust's ongoing consultation with 43 low-paid staff at the Trust's six schools -Millthorpe, York High, Carr Junior School, Knavesmire, Scarcroft and Woodthorpe.

READ MORE: Investigation underway as fans of top comedian turned away from York gig

Mr Sturdy said that several constituents have already contacted him regarding the staff restructuring at South Bank and in reply to concerns raised by a constituent he said: "I must say am very disappointed in the academy's actions.

READ MORE: Car crash in North Yorkshire village - emergency crews on scene

"This is very unfair and unjustified.

"I have written to the academy trust to express my displeasure at this decision as well give them an opportunity to clarify their logic.

"I will also be writing to the Secretary of State for Education to suggest that while I support academies in principle, I want to know what the government is doing to prevent and scrutinise these kind of practices from shareholders.

"It cannot be acceptable that profits are put before the jobs of experienced teachers."

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan (Image: UK Parliament)

The Press was first contacted by a group of teaching assistants (TAs) from the trust who don't want to be named back in November.

The group, some of whom work with SEND (special educational needs and disability) pupils, said the trust is attempting to change their contracts from 52 weeks to term time only, which would mean a pay cut from £18,000 to about £15,000 a year.

Trust spokesman CEO Mark Hassack said the schools are facing huge budget pressures and are trying to balance their books, and they are not alone in addressing the issue of paid working weeks.

Mr Hassack said: "The consultation has now concluded. All affected colleagues have received individual communication in relation to this and further meetings with trade union representatives have taken place. We are now seeking to work with the trade unions to implement the changes.

"We know that many other local authorities and multi academy trusts began to consult and make changes to their term-time only contracts as far back as 2005 to ensure parity across their organisations. We also know, following a recent benchmarking exercise, that it is typical and usual for colleagues who work term-time only to be paid on a term-time only basis - plus holidays.

"Having listened to feedback and contributions received throughout the consultation period, we made some significant changes to the initial proposal. Firstly, amendments have been made where colleagues have given details of work required in school during school closure/holiday periods, and additional hours worked, as an integral part of their role. This detail is outlined in the individual communication which colleagues have now received. We have also discussed these amendments with the trade union representatives.

"Furthermore, the initial proposal stated that all affected colleagues received their statutory minimum notice period, which ranged from four weeks to a maximum of twelve weeks, depending on an individual’s length of service. Following feedback from colleagues, we amended our proposal to have one implementation date for all colleagues.

"The Trust also committed to providing pay protection for colleagues until May 31. However, following further discussions with trade union representatives, we are now extending the period of pay protection to August 31.

"This means that no colleague will see a reduction in their pay until September this year. These colleagues’ salaries will continue to be paid in twelve equal instalments."

Last month teaching assistants fought back tears as they spoke out against the plans.

Some staff have subsequently threatened to take strike action on the issue.

At the time of writing 1,898 have signed a stop the cuts petition aimed at getting the trust to rethink their plans.