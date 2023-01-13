Among those now banned from the roads after they were arrested during the annual Christmas anti-drink and drug driving is a man who crashed into a Porsche.

Joshua David Twineham, 32, of Park Avenue, Barlow, pleaded guilty to drink driving on Selby Road, Eggborough, on December 17. He was banned from driving for 14 months at York Magistrates Court, fined £384 and ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

John Barry Ellison, 55, of Studley Royal near Ripon, was more than three times the drink drive limit when he was stopped in Market Place, Ripon, on December 17.

He pleaded guilty at Harrogate Magistrates Court to drink driving. He was banned from driving for two years and given a one-year community order with five days’ rehabilitative activities, fined £230 and ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Jodie Delsol crashed into a Porsche near his home when drink driving a car he wasn’t entitled to drive on December 8, Harrogate magistrates heard.

The 36-year-old, of Halstead Road, Harrogate, pleaded guilty to aggravated taking of a vehicle, drink driving at twice the legal alcohol limit, careless driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

He was banned from driving for 18 months and given a community order with 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and 80 hours’ unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.