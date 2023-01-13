YORK Hospital is battling to tackle severe parking problems which are causing knock-on 'gridlock' in nearby roads.

A taxi boss claims that traffic congestion in Wigginton Road, Crighton Avenue, Haxby Road, Clarence Street, Gillygate and Lord Mayor’s Walk is now worse than ever before, and is affecting patients' ability to get to appointments.

Mark Goldsborough, director of Streamline Taxis (York) Ltd, said one of his drivers picked up an elderly man in Kirkham Avenue at 2.10pm on Tuesday for a 2.30pm appointment at the hospital's Magnolia Cancer Treatment Centre, which would normally be a five-10 minute journey.

"This journey took 50 minutes and resulted in a charge of £14 for a 1.4 mile journey," he said. "The trip would normally be around £5.50/£6 and he missed his appointment!"

Traffic, including an ambulance, is pictured queueing yesterday all the way down Wigginton Road to York Hospital from the Crichton Avenue junction Picture: Mike Laycock

He also claimed that ambulances with emergency lights flashing were having to do three-point turns to navigate the stationary traffic and access the hospital.

He claimed the main cause of the problems was the hospital's multi-storey car park.

"Vehicles are queuing to access it even when it’s full, which creates a queue back on to Wigginton Road in both directions, this then gridlocks all of Wigginton Road, Haxby Road, Clarence Street, Lord Mayor's Walk.

"One possible solution would be to create a filter lane on both the north and south of Wigginton Road for access to the hospital, which would allow other traffic not accessing the hospital to pass."

Traffic is pictured queueing yesterday afternoon in Wigginton Road for the multi-storey car park at York Hospital Picture: Mike Laycock

York council transport boss Cllr Andy D'Agorne said that when he recently visited the hospital, the queue for the short stay park and the drop off/ pick up area by the main entrance was leading back onto the Wigginton Road mini-roundabout.

"An electronic indicator of available parking spaces and signs/ staffing to ensure that the main road is kept clear would certainly help," he said.

“I would welcome further discussion with the hospital about their travel plan and parking arrangements – for example the hospital park and ride could help to reduce levels on site parking by staff, freeing up space for patients and their relatives, but there needs to be a priority access route for buses, ambulances and taxis in the area around the hospital.”

A hospital trust spokesperson said it was working with City of York Council to ease the pressure on traffic around the multi storey, which was regularly at full capacity, creating a queue to get in.

The queue yesterday afternoon for the multi-storey car park at York Hospital, coming round the corner from Wigginton Road Picture: Mike Laycock

"We make regular checks to identify people who have parked there who do not need to use the hospital, such as visitors to the city, so that we can redirect them to a more suitable car park," they said.

“We have recently had problems with car parking barriers in the multi-storey car park and these are due to be replaced with a new streamlined system. This will include reviewing parking permits to ensure they are being issued and used correctly. Further spaces are also being freed up by relocating our pool cars.

“On our hospital site we are awaiting planning permission to create an extra 57 staff parking spaces to help relieve congestion at the front of the hospital. We continue to work on alternative travel schemes for our staff.”