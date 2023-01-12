TOP comedian Ricky Gervais has praised his York fans saying last night's gig at York Barbican "might be my favourite gig so far for this tour".

Gervais posted the message on Twitter and revealed how much he liked York, saying how he loved visiting the National Railway Museum - and loved everything about York, apart from the wet weather.

The comments came as controversy surrounded the comedy show which saw many fans turned away because they had tickets from resale site Viagogo and not from TicketMaster which originally sold all seats for the sell-out show.

Only TicketMaster tickets accepted for the gig

As reported in The Press today, event organisers have launched an investigation after disgruntled fans were turned away from Gervais's gig - the latest leg in his worldwide Armageddon tour.

Gervais was playing a second night at York Barbican and it appears that only people who had bought tickets via TicketMaster were being allowed into the venue.

Our reporter Maxine Gordon attended the show with her husband, luckily with TicketMaster tickets, but observed others being turned away.

She said: "When we turned up at the York Barbican at 7.20pm for the 7.30pm show there were hundreds of people still queuing to get in, as well as a very long queue for the box office, again unusual.

"I thought the delay was because they were being extra thorough checking bags, but as we got nearer the entrance the bouncers and ticketing staff were shouting they were only accepting TicketMaster tickets and not Viagogo, which are the tickets from a resale site.

"Lots of people were asked to leave."

In response to complaints on social media from fans, Gervais said: "The promoter, Live Nation, is investigating what happened. So frustrating, I know."

Ricky Gervais took to Twitter to rave about York

He also posted on Twitter how much he loved the show - and York, saying: "Thanks to the amazing #Armageddon audience tonight in York. Might be my favourite gig so far for this tour. Loved visiting the railway museum too. In fact, I think I like just about everything here. Maybe I'd lose some of the rain. Still, see you soon."

