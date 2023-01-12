WE are lucky to have York Barbican still open as a venue.

The entire leisure site was under threat when it closed in 2004 and the swimming pool demolished.

But since it re-opened in 2011 with a £1.5 million refurbishment, its auditorium has been used as an entertainment venue and as a base for the annual UK Snooker Championships.

Since then, many famous faces have donned its stage - and we are recalling some of those today.

This week it was the turn of top comedian Ricky Gervais to take a bow - and many big names are due to follow in his wake at the venue including Belinda Carlisle and Suzanne Vega next month.

Paolo Nutini at York Barbican in 2014

Our archive photos today take us back to 2013-2014 when York was spoilt by a wealth of music talent appearing at the Barbican, from Byran Ferry and Paolo Nutini to Paloma Faith and Jools Holland with guest star Marc Almond.

