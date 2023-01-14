THE mother of a teenage girl, who lost her life 23 years ago, says she will never stop appealing to get justice for her daughter.

Lizzie Gilmour, of St Stephen’s Road, Acomb, was found on a dark and isolated stretch of the on York’s outer ring road, the A1237, near the Askham Lane junction, after being hit by a car on January 15, 2000.

Her mother, Rose Ozturkce, formerly Gilmour, claims there are people in York who can still explain why and how she was in the area at the time but have never come forward.

Rose says Lizzie was believed by police to have been driven to the ring road.

She urged people to find it in their consciences to come forward now and end her torment as her family have always believed that someone in the city knows more about what happened to Lizzie.

Rose, 68, said: "We will never stop appealing to get justice for Lizzie. We will keep on going.

"I know people know the truth - and that hurts us every day, knowing that there are people around us that know.

"It's still surreal to Lizzie's family to know that she's never going to come home and we're tormented by it.

"I want this appeal to jog somebody's memory, even though it's a long time ago, someone in Acomb must know something.

"I don't want people to forget about Lizzie and hopefully someone who knows what happened that night will come forward and speak to the police about it."

Lizzie Gilmour died on January 15 2000 in York (Image: Newsquest)

Lizzie, who was 15, left home at about 6.30pm and was later seen at Acomb Green where she was seen to be very distressed and crying in the back of a car.

The Lowfield School pupil was hit by an Audi car as she lay in the road at 8.20pm.

Police said at the time that the car driver was not at fault.

Evidence showed that the driver was not speeding and could not have avoided the collision.

At an inquest into her death, an open verdict was recorded.

At the time around 40 people were questioned, but the police were unable to discover how she came to be on the road.

At the inquest the then York coroner Donald Coverdale said he could not believe the “sensible and level-headed” youngster intended to take her own life, or had lain in the road to make “a grand gesture” after falling out with her boyfriend.

He said there were questions about her “perplexing” death that might never be answered.

North Yorkshire Police has said previously that if any further information came to light, it would investigate fully.

Anyone with information should phone 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.