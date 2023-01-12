EVENT organisers are investigating after disgruntled fans were turned away from a Ricky Gervais gig in York last night.

Gervais was playing a second night at York Barbican last night (January 11) and it appears that only people who had bought tickets via TicketMaster were being allowed into the venue.

Reporter, Maxine Gordon, said: "When me and my husband turned up at the York Barbican at 7.20pm for the 7.30pm show there were hundreds of people still queuing to get in, as well as a very long queue for the box office, again unusual.

"I thought the delay was because they were being extra thorough checking bags, but as we got nearer the entrance the bouncers and ticketing staff were shouting they were only accepting TicketMaster tickets and not Viagogo, which are the tickets from a resale site.

"Lots of people were asked to leave.

"As my ticket was checked I asked what was going on and why. I was told the night before, lots of people had turned up with Viagogo tickets, but duplicates, all for the same seats, so they weren't accepting any last night."

In response to complaints on social media from fans, Gervais said: "The promoter, Live Nation, is investigating what happened. So frustrating, I know."

Everyone who turned up, with or without a real ticket, is a genuine fan. That's what is so heartbreaking. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 11, 2023

One fan, James Williams said on Twitter: "Finally home after a four hour round trip to see Ricky Gervais in York at York Barbican, only to be turned away having bought tickets through @viagogo … Myself & 100s of others left gutted!! Why wasn’t this info communicated prior to us all making the journey?!"

Finally home after a 4hr round trip to see @rickygervais in York at @yorkbarbican, only to be turned away having bought tickets through @viagogo … Myself & 100s of others left gutted!! Why wasn’t this info communicated prior to us all making the journey?! #viagogo #rickygervais pic.twitter.com/WHBDiI9NxD — James Williams (@JamesWilliams87) January 11, 2023

The Barbican billed the event as their most sought after gig with 40,000 applying for tickets.

And prior to the event they put out a message saying: "At the request of production, no latecomers will be admitted once Ricky Gervais is on stage. Please ensure you arrive early with enough time to pass through relevant security checks. ID matching the lead bookers’ name may be required on entry."

The Press has contacted York Barbican and Viagogo for comment and we will add it here when it arrives.

In his 2019 show, SuperNature - now a Netflix hit - Gervais, star and writer of the television series The Office, Extras, Derek and After Life, presented his sceptical look at the absurdity of superstition, magic and all unsubstantiated beliefs, all leading to a celebratory conclusion that nature is already super enough.

The 57-year-old Reading stand-up, actor, director, screenwriter, singer and awards ceremony host also played York Barbican on February 28 2017, when he tackled such taboo subjects as rape, death and terrorism, as well as nut allergies, in his Humanity tour show.