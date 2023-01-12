Brits applying for a new passport are about to see a rise in application fees following a government announcement.

From February 2, new passport fees will be introduced for all applications including those who are newly applying or are renewing their passport.

The changes were announced on the Government's website which informed the public that the increase was required to help the Home Office "to continue improving its services.”

The Government’s web page announcing the proposals says: “The new fees will help the Home Office move towards a system that meets its costs through those who use it, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation.

The new passport fees will come into effect from February 2 ( Canva) (Image: Canva)

“The Government does not make any profit from the cost of passport applications.

“The fees will also contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas, including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders."

How much will UK passport prices will be from February 2023?





The cost of a standard online application for an adult made within the UK will jump from £75.50 to £82.50.

Meanwhile, the free for a child's passport under the same conditions will rise to £53.50 from £49.

The change will also affect postal applications which will increase from £85 to £93 for adults and £58.50 to £64 for children.

It is the first time in five years that the cost of applying for a passport has increased, the Home Office said.

The proposals are subject to parliamentary scrutiny, it added.

What is the UK's passport ranking?





The announcement follows the reveal of the world's most powerful passports of 2023.

Henley Passport Index’s 2023 rankings placed Japan as the world's most powerful for the fifth year running.

Japanese citizens can now visit 193 countries visa-free which equates to 85% of the world.

South Korea and Singapore follow in joint second place with Germany and Spain ranking in the third spot.

The UK remained in 6th place for 2023 with a score of 187 out of 227 countries that feature in its index.