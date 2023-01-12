Hungry Horse and Farmhouse Inns have launched a series of deals this January where kids can get a meal for £1 in their pub chains.

At Hungry Horse, every child will be able to get a £1 meal when accompanied by a paying adult.

The promotion launched on Monday, January 9 and will run until Friday, February 10.

It will be redeemable all day on Mondays, and between 3pm and 5pm Tuesday-Friday.

For more information on the deal, you can visit the Hungry Horse website here.

Meanwhile, Farmhouse Inns is offering email subscribers two kids meals for £1 each available from Monday-Saturday, when accompanied by a paying adult.

This offer is running from Monday, January 9 to Tuesday, January 31 across all Farmhouse Inn pubs in the UK.

You can sign up for the Farmhouse Inns email database here at the website here.

Additionally, email subscribers can also take advantage of an exclusive discount code giving 25% off any Click & Collect Takeaway order.

This offer is available from Monday-Saturday and also between Monday, January 9 to Tuesday, January 31.

Wacky Warehouse deal

Alongside those deals, all customers who booked ‘Breakfast with Santa’ during December have the opportunity to claim a free Wacky Warehouse play for their children.

Redemptions are available now and can be utilised on weekdays in all Wacky Warehouses across the UK throughout January 2023.

More information can be found on the Wacky Warehouse website here.

Ian Straughan, the marketing controller for the brands, said: “We understand that this time of year is always challenging following the Christmas period and even more so this year with the current financial challenges affecting many across the UK.

“We believe it’s more important than ever for us to be able to support our customers and offer parents, families and individuals the opportunity to get the most for their money and entertain and feed their children for less.

“Our January offers do just that, providing a variety of options across our Hungry Horse, Farmhouse Inns and Wacky Warehouse brands, to keep children active and well fuelled, while helping to ease the monetary pressures that so many people are facing.”